Back-to-Back Shocking Deaths: Guwahati Reels from Murder and Double Tragedy

In a tragic turn of events, two bodies were recovered from the Brahmaputra River's Gaoburha Para ghat in Guwahati today, just a day after the city was shaken by the murder of a young woman.

The deceased have been identified as Hirakjyoti Das and Juhi Das, both residents of Garigaon, Guwahati.

Hirakjyoti Das, a married man, and Juhi Das, an eighth-grade student, were found under mysterious circumstances.

Reports indicate that Juhi had been missing since Tuesday evening, with CCTV footage showing Hirakjyoti taking her with him.

Following her disappearance, Juhi’s family lodged an abduction complaint with the police. However, there are allegations that the matter was not treated with urgency.

Hirakjyoti Das, employed as a school vehicle driver, regularly transported Juhi to and from school.

Meanwhile, Juhi's body was identified by her brother, who recognized her clothing, the anklet on her feet, and the mehndi on her hands. Her face was unrecognizable due to swelling caused by prolonged submersion in water.

This case comes on the heels of another harrowing incident in Guwahati. On Thursday, Mousumi Gogoi, an NGO worker, was murdered by Bhupen Das, a married man and father of two.

Bhupen had been in a relationship with Mousumi while concealing his marital status. When Mousumi discovered the truth about his family, their relationship deteriorated, ultimately culminating in her tragic death.

