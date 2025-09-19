Chandmari Police Launch Baton Patrols Ahead of Durga Puja in Guwahati

Chandmari Police in Guwahati have issued a strict warning ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, urging young men and women to refrain from drinking and engaging in unruly behavior on the streets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amitabh Basumatary have made it clear that anyone found creating nuisance or disturbing public order will face baton action.

On Thursday evening, teams of Chandmari Police were seen patrolling the lanes and bylanes of Rajgarh with batons in hand, following the directives of the DCP.

Every year during Durga Puja, incidents of youths consuming alcohol, engaging in anti-social activities, and creating public disturbances are often reported. Sometimes, such activities spiral out of control, causing inconvenience and fear among local residents. The police have hence stepped up their vigilance.

The patrolling drive would send a strong message that lawlessness will not be tolerated and ensure that the celebrations proceed in a safe and peaceful manner.

