Bangladeshi Woman Arrest in Pornography Case Points to Larger Human Trafficking Ring

The prime mastermind behind the trafficking of Bangladeshi women for the production of pornographic content, identified as Zakir, is currently on the run after being implicated in a case uncovered by Dispur Police.

Advertisment

As per reports, Zakir is believed to have facilitated the arrival of the women in Guwahati, though police have yet to disclose details on how they managed to cross the barbed-wire border through Meghalaya.

While one woman identified as Meen Akhtar was detained in Guwahati, six others were reportedly sent to Hyderabad by train. A Bangladeshi woman who was arrested during a recent bust has provided critical information, linking Zakir to a larger human trafficking network.

Despite this, the city police have refrained from making official statements on the ongoing investigation.

Earlier on Monday, the recent crackdown by Guwahati Police led to the arrest of two youths from Assam and a 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman at a luxury hotel in Guwahati.

The individuals, identified as Shafiqul and Jahangir, along with Meen Akhtar, were detained for their alleged involvement in producing pornographic content at Aditya Residency Hotel.

Akhtar, who entered India without a valid visa or passport, had been promised employment but was instead brought into the country under false pretenses.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Woman, Two Assam Youths Held for Pornographic Content