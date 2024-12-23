Bengaluru Police Arrest Abductor in Guwahati, Woman Rescued

A team of Bengaluru Police arrived in Guwahati on Monday and conducted an operation in the city Panjabari area, reports said.

A youth named Rasidul Islam; accused of abduction, was arrested by the police team in a joint operation conducted with the Dispur Police.

As per reports, accused Rasidul had abducted a young woman from Bengaluru and confined her in Assam’s Mankachar. After receiving prior information, the police successfully rescued the woman after the operations.

The rescued woman now under the care of Dispur Police, sources informed.