Workers Protest Across Guwahati; Demand Fair Wages, Better Conditions

Multiple protests were held across various parts of Guwahati on Monday, led by employees across various sectors in Assam. From college teachers demanding better working conditions to animal husbandry workers seeking fair wages and construction workers advocating for their welfare, each protest focused on pressing issues.

The Assam College Teachers' Association staged a demonstration in Chachal area earlier today, in response to the state government's failure to address long-standing issues related to the working conditions and academic environment in colleges. Teachers from various colleges in Assam gathered to demand immediate solutions to their grievances.

The protestors raised concerns over delayed promotions and other unresolved issues affecting the education sector. In a message to the government, the protestors emphasized the urgency of resolving these issues and ensuring a better academic environment for both teachers and students. The protestors are calling on the public and the media to help highlight their demands to the government.

Another dharna was staged by the employees of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary workers in Chachal. The protestors have been demanding the implementation of fair wages, particularly for women workers. Despite the protest entering its fifth day, the government has yet to respond to their concerns.

Protestors warned that they would not leave the protest site until their demands are met, accusing the government of ignoring their legitimate concerns. The protestors’ key demand is the provision of fair wages for women employees in the department, a cause they say is long overdue.

Further, the All Assam Construction Workers Union, Kamrup District Committee, held a protest today in front of the Labor Commissioner’s office in Ulubari. The protest was aimed at addressing the challenges faced by construction workers, particularly the delay in the establishment of a new portal for registration and the disbursement of welfare benefits.

Key demands included the immediate launch of a new portal for construction workers, the timely payment of benefits to registered workers, monthly pensions, and compensation for families of workers who have died in accidents.

As per sources, the protesting workers submitted a memorandum to the Labor Commissioner, threatening to continue their protest with another sit-in on January 19, 2025, if their demands are not addressed promptly.