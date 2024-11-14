Beware: OLX Vehicle Sale Turns into Nightmare for Guwahati Man

In a cautionary tale that underscores the importance of vigilance in online sales, Guwahati resident Sarbasanta Hitesh Baishya recently fell victim to a cunning scam that left him battling both stress and financial pressure.

The unfortunate incident began in September this year when Sarbasanta advertised the sale of his beloved Maruti Celerio on OLX, a popular online marketplace.

The buyer, identified as Debojit Bhattacharya, presented himself as a legitimate purchaser and finalized the deal with a legal agreement involving an initial cash payment of Rs 48,000 and a promise to pay off the remaining 47 EMIs.

Trusting this arrangement, Sarbasanta handed over the keys and all necessary vehicle documents.

However, the first scheduled EMI payment never arrived, and Sarbasanta’s attempts to contact Debojit went unanswered. As pressure mounted from the bank for the overdue instalment, the grim reality of the situation set in. In a desperate move, Sarbasanta reported the incident to the Dispur police station.

Police investigations revealed that Debojit Bhattacharya was not an ordinary buyer but a known offender with over 11 cases registered against him at various police stations across Guwahati. Acting swiftly, the Dispur police arrested Debojit on charges of theft and fraud.

This incident serves as a stark reminder to think twice before engaging in transactions on online platforms like OLX. With scams lurking in every corner of the city, Guwahati residents are advised to remain vigilant and take extra precautions when selling valuable items.

Key Takeaway: Always verify the credibility of buyers and complete thorough checks before handing over the property to avoid falling prey to fraudsters.