Bhupen Borah Slams BJP Over Panchayat Poll Delay, Threatens Legal Action

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has issued a stern ultimatum to the state government, warning that it will move the High Court if the panchayat election dates are not announced by April 5. APCC president Bhupen Borah criticized the delay, calling it a "clear violation of democratic norms."

"If the Chief Minister doesn’t announce the dates before April 5, we will move the High Court. We are already prepared for that," Borah asserted on Sunday, emphasizing the party’s commitment to ensuring timely local body elections.

Borah also expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of communication from opposition parties regarding their participation in the upcoming panchayat elections. "The opposition party didn’t inform us that they intend to contest the elections. Had they communicated, we would have definitely discussed it," he remarked.

Congress Confident Ahead of Rabha Hasong Polls

With the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections scheduled for April 2, Borah voiced confidence in the Congress’s prospects, provided that the ruling BJP does not exploit financial resources to influence the results. "If the BJP does not resort to money power, the Congress is confident of winning in Rabha Hasong," he stated.

The Congress leader also alleged that party candidates had faced intimidation ahead of the polls. "Two of our candidates have been intimidated. Such incidents only intensify concerns about the fairness of the election process," Borah noted.

When questioned about efforts to unify the opposition against the ruling BJP, Borah accused the government of systematically weakening Opposition unity. "Citizens' forums are now left to make decisions on Opposition unity because of the administration's relentless efforts to dismantle it," he commented.

AAP, AASU Leaders Join Congress in Strengthening Party Base

Meanwhile, in a significant boost for the Congress, around 30 leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) officially joined the party during a ceremony held at Bhupen Borah’s residence in Ghoramara on Sunday.

Several leaders and workers from AASU and the Aam Aadmi Party formally joined the Congress today in the presence of Assam PCC President @BhupenKBorah at his residence. pic.twitter.com/SAwkdze6RK — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) March 23, 2025

The new members included Manoranjan Chetia, former AASU Vice-President of Dhemaji District; Montu Gogoi, a former District Executive; Anjan Gogoi, the District Organising Secretary; and several former presidents of the Shripani Regional Students' Union. Additionally, around 20 leaders from AAP also joined Congress, further consolidating its regional presence.

The mass joining is expected to bolster the party’s morale ahead of the Rabha Hasong elections and strengthen its grassroots network in the state. As political tensions mount, all eyes are now on the state government’s response to the Congress’s ultimatum regarding the panchayat elections.