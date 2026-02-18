AIUDF Says Bhupen Borah ‘Worked as BJP Agent in Congress'

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam on Wednesday accused Congress defector Bhupen Borah of being aligned with the BJP since a long time.

Islam alleged that Borah’s recent resignation episode only confirmed what the ruling party had been hinting at for years.

“Bhupen Borah has always been the BJP's agent. For the past 2 years, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has been saying that Borah is joining the BJP, and he has set a deadline as well. Even as a state president for a long time, he worked under the BJP's dictates, and many others like him remain in the Congress. Due to them, Congress will never be in power in Assam,” Islam said.

The remarks come amid speculation over Borah’s political future, particularly after his meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday. In the end, Borah formally announced that he will be joining the BJP.

Before meeting the Chief Minister, Borah had indicated that his resignation was conditional and could be reconsidered if senior leaders intervened.

“Right now, I am not a member of any political party. I have asked the Congress's central and state leadership to speak with our two leaders, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia. They can collectively tell me on the same call to withdraw my resignation, and that it will remain APCC rather than become APCC (R). The Congress I joined is no longer the APCC. It had become APCCR. Whenever the two of them call, I will withdraw my resignation right then,” Borah stated.

