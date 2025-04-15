Bihu Day Turns Tragic: Two Brothers Arrested for Brutal Murder of Neighbor

In a tragic incident on Bihu Day, two brothers have been arrested for the murder of Krishna Kalita, a resident of their neighboring house.

The individuals who have committed the crime have been identified as Utpal Das and Nabjyoti Das.

The altercation leading to the murder began over a minor dispute between the three individuals. In a fit of rage, the two accused brothers attacked Krishna with a sharp weapon, repeatedly striking him with a machete.

The police from Garchuk arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and arrested the two suspects. Further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, a 40-year-old man from Assam was on the run after his wife was found brutally murdered in a remote farm hut near the Assam-Mizoram border, prompting a massive search operation by police in both states.

The victim, 35-year-old Hassan Begum Barbhuiya, was allegedly killed by her husband, Khalil Uddin Barbhuiya, inside a hut located in the Zukbual paddy fields near Buhchangphai village in Mizoram’s Kolasib district. The area, known for its rice cultivation, lay close to the interstate boundary.

According to reports, the incident had occurred on a Friday while children were reportedly playing nearby. The murder came to light only the next day, when a local landowner who had employed the couple to tend his paddy fields complained to the Vairengte police station.

Initial findings suggested that the victim had been attacked with a sharp-edged machete. A postmortem was conducted at Kolasib district hospital before the body was transported to her native village in Hailakandi district, Assam.

Investigations revealed that Hassan had visited her hometown in late March and was believed to have eloped with a man suspected to be her lover. Upon discovering her whereabouts, Khalil, accompanied by a few acquaintances, had brought her back to the farm hut. The fatal incident had occurred shortly after her return.