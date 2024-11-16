3 Bodies of Abducted Meitei Civilians Discovered in Barak River, Protests Follow

The discovery of three bodies from the Barak River has intensified the already tense situation in Jiribam following the abduction of six Meitei individuals from Jakuradhor on Monday night.

The bodies, which include two children and a woman, were found floating in the river in the Gilgal area on the Assam-Manipur border. It is suspected that the kidnappers killed and discarded the bodies in the river. After recovery, the bodies were brought to Silchar Medical College for post-mortem.

The abduction has sparked outrage among the Meitei community, with allegations that Kuki militants were responsible for the kidnapping.

The situation remains volatile, with protests erupting in Jiribam. Thousands of Meitei residents, including men and women, took to the streets holding candles, demanding the release of the remaining three captives on Friday night.

The six abducted individuals, from two families, include:

1. Yurembam Rani Devi (60 years)

2. Telam Thoibi Devi (31 years)

3. Telam Thajamanbi Devi (8 years)

4. Laishram Heitonbi Devi (25 years)

5. Laishram Chingkheinganba Singh (2.5 years)

6. Laishram Langamba Singh (8 months old)

Meanwhile, tensions between Kuki and Meitei communities in the area have risen significantly, with fears of further unrest following the grim discovery.