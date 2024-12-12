Man Arrested for Using Assam CM’s Wife’s Name to Procure Fuel

A shocking case of fraud has surfaced in Guwahati, where a man allegedly used the name of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife to collect thousands of litres of fuel from a petrol pump.

The Crime Branch arrested an individual with the surname Das from Guwahati's Bagharbari area. Investigations revealed that he works as a driver for a top government official.

According to the police, the man posed as a representative of the Chief Minister’s wife to deceive the petrol pump. The Crime Branch is currently probing the extent of the scam and whether others were involved in the fraudulent activity.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the misuse of high-profile names for personal gain.