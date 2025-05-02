BREAKING: Unidentified Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Boragaon



A tragic hit-and-run incident occurred on the national highway near Boragaon in Guwahati, claiming the life of an unidentified woman. The accident took place on the Khanapara–Jalukbari-bound road while the woman was reportedly trying to cross the highway.

Eyewitnesses stated that an unknown vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene without stopping. The victim died on the spot due to the impact.

Personnel from the Garchuk Traffic Police reached the accident site promptly after being informed. However, they have not yet been able to ascertain the identity of the deceased woman.

This incident marks yet another hit-and-run case in the city, raising concerns over road safety and the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Police have launched an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the vehicle involved.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, A tragic road accident in Digboi led to the death of 14-year-old Debojit Borgohain, an eighth-grade student at Vivekananda Vidyalaya.

The incident took place on April 23, when Debojit was on his way home from school and was struck from behind by a tank truck. The impact of the collision left him with severe injuries, and he later succumbed to his wounds at a local hospital.

The truck driver was arrested by Digboi police, and protests broke out in the area as locals demanded compensation for the grieving family.

