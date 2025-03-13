Car Crashes Near Guwahati MLA Hostel, Aminul Islam Aids Driver

Guwahati witnessed a tense moment late Wednesday night when a speeding vehicle lost control and crashed near Gate No. 9 of the MLA hostel in Dispur. The driver, identified as Neel, sustained a severe chest injury but was promptly assisted by Dhing MLA Aminul Islam, who was present at the scene.

According to sources, the vehicle, bearing registration AS01EQ4338, was approaching from the Ganesh Mandir side when the incident occurred. The impact left the car severely damaged, blocking the road and creating a moment of chaos.

Aminul Islam, who took to social media to recount the incident, stated that he was walking from the old MLA quarters to his room at the new quarters when it began to drizzle. Seeking shelter under a temporary security shed near Gate No. 9, he witnessed the vehicle lose control and crash into the gate’s left-side post.

"I rushed to the vehicle and pulled the driver out. He had suffered a severe chest injury, and at that moment, there was no one else around. I felt completely helpless as the damaged car blocked the road," he wrote.

Soon after, another vehicle arrived at the scene, and with the help of two individuals, the wrecked car was moved to a safer location. The injured driver, Neel, identified Batadroba MLA Sibamoni Bora as his aunt. Upon receiving the information, a representative from Sibamoni Bora’s residence arrived and took him away for medical attention.

Expressing his concerns, Aminul Islam emphasized the need for an urgent X-ray and medical examination for the injured driver. "I sincerely hope he recovers soon. I am grateful to the Almighty for allowing me to assist him in this critical moment," he added.