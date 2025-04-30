Chain Snatcher Succumbs to Injuries, Wife Alleges Custodial Murder

In a significant development, gangster Ranesh Daimari, alias Raju, a known chain snatcher, succumbed to injuries sustained in police firing in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Tuesday night. He died while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he had been admitted to the ICU. Police said two bullets struck him in the legs during the encounter.

The incident is linked to a chain-snatching case in Jalukbari, in which Daimari was allegedly involved. With a criminal record spanning two decades, he had been previously associated with several theft and robbery cases. He was released from jail on April 10 and had earlier survived a police encounter.

Daimari was recently caught on video in connection with a chain-snatching case in Jalukbari. He was also reportedly involved in another similar incident in Borbari, which was under investigation. Police arrested him from Nalbari, where he had reportedly gone to attend a wedding. Investigators claimed he used a pistol in the theft and had shown the weapon to the police.

According to DCP Mrinal Deka, Daimari tried to use the pistol against them, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defense. He sustained gunshot wounds to his legs, and no other injuries were found on his body.

However, his wife has rejected the police’s version, calling his death suspicious. She claimed that Daimari was not involved in any criminal activity at the time and was picked up by the police while returning to his home in Kumarikat, Nalbari. While admitting that her husband had a history of theft, she insisted he had not committed any recent crime and had been let off in previous cases.

She described the encounter as "brutal" and raised doubts over the police’s claim. Questioning the absence of gunshot wounds, she pointed out that there were only dark marks on his neck. She further alleged that her husband did not die in the police encounter but was instead murdered in a planned manner by the police.

A post-mortem report and magistrate inquiry are expected to clarify the exact cause of death.

