Guwahati: Notorious Criminal, Recently Released from Jail, Shot in Police Firing

A dreaded chain snatcher was allegedly injured in police firing in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area on Tuesday night.

The firing took place when Dispur Police opened fire while attempting to apprehend him after a chain-snatching incident.

According to sources, Daimari had allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in the Sundarpur area and tried to flee. During a police operation, he sustained bullet injuries while resisting arrest and was later hospitalised.

A pistol used by him was also recovered at the scene.

Notably, Daimari is a hardened criminal with over 100 cases registered against him across various police stations in Assam. He was previously arrested in December last year in connection with 24 criminal cases. He was out of jail for just ten days before committing the latest offence. In an earlier incident, he was also shot by police at 13 Mile near Jorabat while trying to escape from custody.

Police said Daimari is not only involved in cases of theft and robbery in Guwahati but also in multiple crimes including car thefts and abductions across different parts of Assam. His criminal operations were widespread and often linked to organised gang activity.

Investigations have also revealed his close ties with another dreaded criminal named Boga — a most-wanted car thief who was recently shot dead in a police encounter. Daimari reportedly shared a familial relationship with Boga, and the duo was involved in several high-profile crimes together.

