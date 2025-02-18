CM Vigilance Arrests Controversial Dr. Mridupawan Nath in Guwahati

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell arrested disgraced Diphu Medical College associate professor Dr. Mridupaban Nath in Guwahati on Tuesday, reports said.

As per sources, Dr. Nath was apprehended from Rupnagar earlier today. It may be mentioned that Nath is linked to a web of crimes including accumulating disproportionate assets and allegations of bigamy against him.

The Assam Council of Medical Registration had already revoked Dr. Nath’s medical license on July 22 last year. As per regulations, a doctor cannot practice medicine once their license is cancelled. However, despite the revocation, Dr. Nath continued to provide medical services at Midland Hospital, a private healthcare facility in Guwahati.

Additionally, Dr. Nath is accused of entering into a second marriage without legally divorcing his first wife. A case was filed against him by his first wife at the Bhangagarh police station a few days ago.

Meanwhile, another case (08/24) related to disproportionate assets was registered against him by the CM Vigilance. During a raid at his residence, officials seized cash amounting to several lakhs.

Following a month-long investigation and legal proceedings, Dr. Nath was finally arrested today. Authorities have also seized an Audi vehicle bearing registration number AS25 F8931, sources said.

Dr. Nath was previously arrested in connection with case number 232/2024 registered at the Mangaldoi police station. It was also revealed that he held shares in JSM Nursing Home in Mangaldoi. In this regard, the CM Vigilance had sent a letter to the nursing home authorities seeking information. However, at the time of the letter’s issuance, the administrative officer of the nursing home was abroad. Consequently, Dr. Nath himself responded to the letter, which later came to light, leading the nursing home authorities to file a case against him.

Furthermore, three cases were registered against him at Bhangagarh police station under case numbers 37/17, 68/18, and 41/18. The first case pertained to the forgery of his father-in-law’s signature, the second involved collecting money under the pretext of offering jobs, and the third was related to the disappearance of a post-mortem report.