3 Chargesheeted By Assam CM Vigilance Cell In MPLAD Scam

The Assam Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Friday submitted a chargesheet to the state’s Special Judge Court in the ongoing Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund scam, implicating three individuals: Sukanya Borah, Jitu Kalita, and Biswajit Deka. This case revolves around alleged misappropriation of funds sanctioned by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan for developmental projects in Barpeta district.

The scam first came to light when it was discovered that funds amounting to Rs 28 lakh were allocated for constructing three roads in Barpeta. However, investigations revealed that the roads were never built, and the funds were siphoned off using falsified bills. This led to the suspension of four senior ACS officers in March 2023 for their role in prematurely approving payments, violating MPLADS guidelines that require 75 per cent completion before disbursal of funds. Among them, Sukanya Borah was a key figure in the MP Construction Fund Committee.

The Vigilance Cell subsequently registered a case against MP Ajit Bhuyan and 13 others, marking a major step in exposing systemic irregularities. MP Bhuyan has denied the allegations, claiming they are part of a conspiracy to silence his political dissent. He emphasized his adherence to MPLADS guidelines, suggesting the scam might involve lower-level implementation.

Progress and Arrests

Several officials, including retired engineers and other government employees, were arrested for non-cooperation during the inquiry. These arrests and suspensions highlighted the extent of corruption and inefficiency within the system, drawing widespread criticism and calls for stricter governance.

