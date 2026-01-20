CM Vigilance Raids DFO's Residence in Guwahati in Corruption Case

The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Cell on Tuesday conducted a raid at the residence of a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in Guwahati in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Early in the morning, a vigilance team raided the residence of Kushal Kumar Deka, located at house number 213 in Mathgharia. The operation is part of an ongoing investigation after a case was registered against Deka under case number 01/2026.

Sources said the case pertains to allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income. Deka is currently posted at Aranya Bhawan in Panjabari.

It has also been learnt that Deka owns land and property at multiple locations, including Mathgharia, Panikhaiti, and other areas of Guwahati.

According to officials, Deka earlier served as a ranger at several locations across Assam, including Silchar, Nagaon, South Kamrup, the Barak region, Boko, and the Basistha Forest Division office in Guwahati.

He was later promoted to the rank of DFO and served in Sivasagar for nearly eight months before being posted to Aranya Bhawan in Guwahati.

Highly placed sources further revealed that during his tenure in the Barak region, Deka allegedly acquired several land properties, which are now under scrutiny.

Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

