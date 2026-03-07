Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Crosses Rs 2000-Mark in Guwahati

A rush of customers was seen at some LPG agencies in Guwahati on Saturday morning after the government announced an increase in cooking gas prices earlier in the day.

Many residents visited the agencies to confirm the revised rates and understand how the hike would affect household expenses.

According to the new prices, the cost of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 60, rising from Rs 902 to Rs 962. The price of a 10.19 kg cylinder has also gone up from Rs 645 to Rs 688.

However, commercial cylinders have witnessed a sharper rise. In Guwahati, the price of a 19.1 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 146, climbing from Rs 1,957.50 to Rs 2,103.50.

The hike is expected to significantly impact businesses that rely heavily on LPG, particularly hotels, restaurants and small eateries, where commercial cylinders are used daily for cooking. Moreover, the rising cost of fuel could increase operating expenses and may eventually lead to higher food prices for customers.

The increase will also put additional pressure on the hospitality sector, which already faces rising costs of raw materials and utilities.