Congress Hits Streets in Guwahati, Alleges Scam in GMC Purchases

Guwahati witnessed a heated protest on Thursday as members of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and the Kamrup District Congress Committee staged a demonstration outside the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) office. The protest was centered around allegations of irregularities in the purchase of super suckers for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

The Congress party accused Minister Ashok Singhal of corruption, claiming that he and other government officials were involved in financial mismanagement. The demonstrators raised slogans such as "Himanta Biswa Sarma, go back!" and "Ashok Singhal, go back!", demanding immediate action against those responsible for the alleged misconduct.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Mira Borthakur launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that his government is exploiting the people of Assam. “We are directly telling the Chief Minister to visit Chachal today and witness the plight of educated youths who are crying with broken hearts. Instead, you have placed people like Ashok Singhal in ministerial positions to collect commissions. He is nothing but a businessman, and yet he has been entrusted with crucial responsibilities like delimitation,” she said.

She further accused Sarma’s government of being complicit in large-scale corruption, stating, “Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with fraudsters and businessmen, is looting Assam. It is high time for the people of Assam to kick out figures like Ashok Singhal from the state.”

The protest witnessed heavy police deployment, and there were reports of law enforcement officials attempting to restrain the demonstrators. However, Congress leaders remained resolute in their demands, asserting that they would continue to expose the alleged corruption within the government.