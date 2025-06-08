Congress Supports Renaming Dibrugarh Airport; Seeks Discussion on State Issues

Following the Congress Legislative Party meeting in Guwahati on Sunday, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia confirmed that the party fully supports the proposal to rename the Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the iconic cultural figure of Assam.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media, Debabrata Saikia said, "The one-day special session of the Assam Assembly is scheduled for tomorrow. The primary agenda is the renaming of Dibrugarh Airport after Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika. We fully support this move and have already extended the government's backing for it."

However, Saikia also underlined the importance of allowing opposition voices to be heard during the special session. Referring to the Business Advisory Committee, which includes representatives from all political parties, he pointed out that the committee is also responsible for identifying other pressing state issues for deliberation.

"In this context, we believe the opposition should be given a chance to raise their concerns as well. We are hopeful that we will be allowed to speak and will also appeal to the Assembly Speaker for the same," he added.

The one-day session is expected to see unified support on the renaming proposal, while the opposition pushes for time to raise additional issues concerning the state.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gogoi Appoints 78 Congress Leaders as APCC Observers in Assam