CRPF Deployed Outside Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Residence in Guwahati

Tight security has been set up outside the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival. Since early morning, large contingents of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been deployed near Mahanta’s house in Guwahati’s Gitanagar.

These strict security measures have been put in place to prevent any untoward incidents at his residence. Earlier yesterday protests had been staged outside Prag News office by groups including Bir Lachit Sena and AJYCP during a press conference held by Sanjiv Narain.

Reports indicate that Mahanta could be arrested at any time. Overnight on Wednesday, multiple news reports speculated about his imminent arrest. All ongoing cases against him have already been handed over to the CID, and under the Chief Minister’s instructions, Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by senior officers to probe the matter thoroughly.

Sources say that Mahanta will be questioned regarding the entire sequence of events surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death. Meanwhile, the Assam government has banned Mahanta and his affiliated organisation in the state and imposed restrictions on any direct or indirect financial aid, advertisements, or sponsorships.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government has acted in line with public concerns and pointing out Mahanta’s negligence as a key factor in the tragic death of Zubeen Garg.

Also Read: Assam Govt Bans Shyamkanu Mahanta From Organising Events, Cuts All Financial Ties