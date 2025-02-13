Decomposed Body of Missing Man Recovered from Well in Guwahati's Chandmari

In a tragic incident, the body of a man, identified as Gautam Kalita, was recovered from a well at Pensionpara in Guwahati's Chandmari locality. The body was found in a decomposed state.

According to reports, Kalita had been missing since February 4, and the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Chandmari Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Preliminary reports suggest that Kalita had been suffering from a prolonged illness, leading police to suspect that he may have died by suicide.

Further investigation is underway.

