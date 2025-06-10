“Eyes on Indigenous Land”: Lurinjyoti Gogoi Hits Out at Assam CM

Regarding the formation of the Assam Land Reforms Commission, the Assam government issued a clarification in response to the allegations and demands raised by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). However, the AJP is not satisfied with the government's clarification. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, they once again brought several important issues to public attention. Additionally, AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi also made several big allegations against the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

AJP leaders alleged that the government is working with a hidden agenda to grab lands belonging to the indigenous people of Assam. They expressed fears that recent policy moves and legal frameworks are designed to facilitate large-scale land acquisition in tribal and protected areas.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the state government, stating, "The Assam Chief Minister seems to have set his eyes on the land belonging to the indigenous people. His sole objective appears to be the acquisition of thousands of hectares of ancestral land, paving the way for its handover to foreign business entities."

"Clause 6 of the Assam Accord has been reduced to a mere 'political tool'. The Biplab Kumar Sarma Committee report which was formed to define who qualifies for constitutional safeguards—has still not been accepted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. How can any provision be implemented without first accepting the core recommendations of that report?," he added.

He also went on to slam CM Sarma stating, "Now, the Chief Minister has shifted his focus towards grabbing tribal and protected belt lands. Why is he introducing new laws specifically targeting these areas? The agenda is clear: to enable the setting up of commercial ventures like luxury resorts, private schools, fake companies, even multinational chains like McDonald’s—at the cost of indigenous rights and ancestral heritage."

