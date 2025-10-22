"If I Resign, Half of Zubeen Garg Protests Will End”: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit back at critics amid the growing wave of protests over the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, saying the agitation has drifted far from its original purpose.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma made a series of comments, suggesting that political motives are now driving the movement.

“If I resign today, 50% of the protests will stop immediately. And if Gaurav Gogoi is made Chief Minister, the remaining 50% will also end,” CM Sarma said, implying that the agitation have become politically charged rather than being about justice for Zubeen.

CM Sarma said he believes the movement is being steered by forces looking to exploit public emotion.

The Chief Minister also drew a distinction between what he called “Zubeen’s true fans” and a newer section of followers who appeared only after the artist’s passing. “The people who loved and supported Zubeen when he was alive were different. After his death, another group has emerged, one that often criticised him before, but now claims to fight for him,” he remarked. He further urged genuine admirers of the late singer to join in constructive remembrance rather than politically motivated protests.

Addressing the situation in Baksa, where recent protests turned violent, CM Sarma said several youths from the area had fled fearing police action. He urged them to return home, assuring that no action would be taken against anyone who voluntarily cooperates with the investigation. “The government will stand by its people. Those who come forward to record their statements will not face any trouble,” he said.

The Chief Minister also accused sections of the media of spreading misinformation that worsened the situation. “Certain news outlets exaggerated facts and created unnecessary panic among the public,” he claimed.

Furthermore, he dismissed social media claims about trees being cut near Zubeen Garg’s memorial site. “Every tree is safe. Not a single one has been cut. I personally assured Zubeen that the greenery would be preserved,” he said, calling the reports of deforestation “false and misleading.”

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to honouring Zubeen’s legacy, the Chief Minister announced that the state would carry forward the singer’s unfinished dreams. “Music schools and colleges will be established across all constituencies. A statue of Zubeen Garg will also be installed to keep his spirit alive,” he declared.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to place their trust in the judicial process. “Even if the government makes mistakes, the judiciary will not. The High Court has already taken up the case, and the police report will soon be submitted,” he said.

He further informed that the case related to Zubeen Garg’s death would be taken up in a Fast Track Court to ensure timely justice.

Also Read: "Neither Zubeen's Family, Nor Assam Public Satisfied with SIT Probe," Says Congress