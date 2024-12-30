Disciplinary Action Taken Against Assam Zoo Employee After Assault on Visitor

Disciplinary action has been initiated against the employee of the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati accused of assaulting a visitor, sources said on Monday.

According to sources, the employee, identified as Hirak Hildal Sharma, has been transferred following the incident.

Adding to the intrigue, the CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the zoo has reportedly been non-functional since December 26. The zoo authorities have also confirmed that they do not possess any CCTV footage from this date, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It may be mentioned that, a visitor at the Assam State Zoo who came to enjoy the last Sunday of this year, was in for a shock when confronted and struck by an employee allegedly without any provocation. The visitor, a student, who was with two friends on the trip, sustained injuries on the neck in the incident.

In addition to the physical assault, there are allegations that the forest guard was intoxicated and verbally abusive, using foul language towards the victim. Despite these serious claims, zoo authorities reportedly attempted to cover up the incident.