Assam: Driver Tortured at Police Station, Disciplinary Action Taken

A shocking incident has come to light from the Panchgram police station in Hailakandi district. A truck driver was allegedly summoned to the police station, where he was subjected to inhuman torture.

Advertisment

The victim has been identified as Moinul Islam Laskar.

Following the incident, ASI Dilwar Hussain Laskar has been closed to reserve as part of the disciplinary action. In addition, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the station, Kalpajyoti Borah, has been transferred by the District Superintendent of Police.

Meanwhile, a broker, Bablu Laskar, who is believed to be involved in the incident, has been arrested.

The Hailakandi police are investigating further as the matter has raised serious concerns regarding police conduct.