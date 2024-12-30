Guwahati: Woman Seeks Protection After Lover's Stabbing Attempt

A woman narrowly escaped an attack by her extramarital lover near Guwahati’s Dispur Police Station, 72 hours after the Mousumi stabbing incident. The woman, who had been in a three-year affair with Rajesh Deb, a man previously married to two women, sought refuge at the police station to file a complaint after he allegedly attempted to kill her.

Advertisment

Rajesh Deb, who had planned to expand his relationships with multiple women, had been blackmailing the woman by threatening to release a private video of hers. Six months ago, Dey had previously attacked her with a cleaver, and today, he was found waiting near Dispur Police Station with a knife.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “After I learned that he is married twice, I tried to leave him, but he had compelled me to stay in a relationship with him for three years thereafter by blackmailing me. He told me that he had some private video of mine which he would make viral. Earlier, he had attacked me with a cleaver and today he came to kill me with a knife. He lives in Pandu, Guwahati, and I have no idea about his original address. He also has two children with his two wives.”

Rajesh Deb, a distributor of clothes, had been detained by police for interrogation after the woman had previously filed a complaint against him in Pandu. At that time, Deb had promised to end his relationship with her and vowed not to harass her again. However, he continued his harassment and threats of violence.

Meanwhile, the victim managed to enter the Dispur Police Station and file a formal complaint, seeking protection from the ongoing threats to her life.

Also Read: Guwahati Stabbing: Accused Leaves Note Before Self-Harming