Visitor Alleges Assault At Guwahati Zoo By Intoxicated Employee

A visitor at the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati, who came to enjoy the last Sunday of this year, was in for a shock when confronted and struck by an employee allegedly without any provocation. The visitor, a student, who was with two friends on the trip, sustained injuries on the neck in the incident.

Advertisment

The assault occurred despite ongoing discussions by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who had recently emphasized the importance of work culture for government employees. This incident highlights a lack of discipline among some government workers, especially in areas such as tourism and public service.

In addition to the physical assault, there are allegations that the forest guard was intoxicated and verbally abusive, using foul language towards the victim. Despite these serious claims, zoo authorities reportedly attempted to cover up the incident. CCTV footage capturing the entire incident is available, but zoo management refused to make it public.