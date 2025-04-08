'Don’t cut trees, do make it creative''- The Street Art That Caught Attention

Renowned artist Jintumoni Gogoi, widely known as Bhejal, who began his professional journey around 6-7 years ago, has caught public attention once again with his latest creation near Gauhati University in the Sundarpur area. Known for expressing emotions and perspectives through street art, Gogoi uses urban spaces as his canvas to deliver thought-provoking messages to the public.

What was once a neglected wall with two large branches breaking through it has now been transformed into a striking mural of a deer resting, with the branches creatively visualized as its antlers. The wall, previously overlooked by passersby, has now become a visual attraction and a source of reflection for many.

Sharing the artwork on social media, Gogoi captioned it, “Don’t cut trees, do make it creative.” Speaking to Pratidin Time, he shared the inspiration behind the piece: “I was passing through the area when I noticed the bare wall with tree branches sticking out. In that moment, I visualized a deer. I had my equipment with me and completed the artwork in just two hours. Everyone talks about saving trees and protecting nature, but it’s on us to turn words into action. I hope that even if someone plans to cut down the tree in the future, they will stop for a moment after seeing this art.”

his piece is now gaining widespread appreciation and stands as a reminder of the importance of nature conservation through creativity.