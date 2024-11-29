3 Major Drug Busts Made Across Assam In A Day

Assam police’s crackdown against narcotics in the state continues with three major hauls recorded in a day on Friday. The drug busts were made in Guwahati’s Basistha, Dhubri’s Gauripur and Goalpara’s Dahikata with significant recoveries along with apprehensions.

Advertisment

In the first case, a narcotics smuggler was apprehended in Guwahati’s Basistha area with 20.97 grams of heroin. The accused was nabbed from under the flyover with the police seizing a four-wheeler with registration AS 01 QC 4643. The accused has been identified as Taibur Rahman.

Gauripur police in Assam’s Dhubri apprehended two individuals for smuggling drugs and seized 21 containers filled with illicit narcotics. Those apprehended were identified as Ashraful Haque and Bikash Chandra Nath.

In the third successful bust, a police operation at Dahikata in Goalpara’s Mornoi led to the seizure of 1,000 bottles of banned cough syrup ‘Phensedyl’. The police arrested two men named Ajidul Islam and Inamul Haque on their way from Koch Behar to Dudhnoi in Goalpara with the consignment.