Drunk Youths Run Amok at Zubeen Kshetra, Two Cops Injured; Three Arrested

Tension flared at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city late Sunday night after a group of allegedly intoxicated youths created a chaos at the site, leading to injuries to two police officials.

Advertisment

According to sources, the youths, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, began creating a ruckus inside the premises. As the situation escalated, the police present at the spot intervened to bring it under control. However, instead of cooperating, the accused allegedly turned aggressive and attacked the police team.

During the scuffle, two police officials, Bishnu Daimari and Bikash Daimari, sustained injuries while attempting to restrain the unruly youths. Both were reportedly hurt while on duty.

The situation further deteriorated when the accused allegedly misbehaved with a woman police constable and on-duty traffic police official present at the scene.

Following the incident, Sonapur Police apprehended three individuals involved in the chaos. The arrested youths have been identified as Alam Ali (26) from South Salmara, Mukut Das (37) from Bamundi, and Ranjan Das (32).

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation. Further legal action against the accused is underway.