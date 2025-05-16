DSP's Tip Leads to Father’s Liquor Racket Bust in Guwahati

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati Police on Thursday busted an illegal liquor racket in the city’s Uzan Bazar area, allegedly operated by Dhan Das, the father of a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Assam.

According to officials, the illicit operation had been running for an extended period, despite repeated warnings and raids by police. The case took a crucial turn when Das’s daughter, herself an officer of the Assam Police Service (APS), voluntarily alerted the Latasil Police Station about her father’s continued involvement in bootlegging.

Speaking on the matter, DCP (Central) Amitabh Basumatary stated, “We received vital information from Dhan Das’s daughter, who is an APS officer. She had earlier made several attempts to stop her father from engaging in such illegal activities. She also informed us that she had financially supported him in the past in hopes that he would abandon this business.”

“Despite repeated instructions from the Officer-in-Charge and family, Dhan Das did not pay heed and continued his unlawful operations. His daughter has made it very clear to us that she has no connection whatsoever with his activities,” Basumatary added.

Acting on the tip-off, police conducted a fresh raid at Dhan Das’s residence and seized a large quantity of foreign liquor bottles. Officials confirmed that Das was operating the racket with the assistance of his second wife.

The APS officer, reportedly the daughter of Dhan Das’s first marriage, currently serves as DSP in Sonitpur district and is widely regarded for her integrity and commitment to duty.

Legal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Excise Act are expected to be initiated against Dhan Das. Further investigation is underway.