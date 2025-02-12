Assam DSP Transferred After Woman Levels Serious Allegations Against Him

Assam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Kusha Chandra Dewri, who had been responsible for the security of the Assam Chief Minister, has been transferred from his post following serious allegations against him, official reports said on Wednesday.

According to an official order released by the Home Department of the Assam Government, Kusha Chandra Dewri, has been transferred to the 26th AP Bn in Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara, with immediate effect.

The order read, “In the interest of public service, Shri Kusha Ch. Dewri, APS (PR-2023), Dy. Supdt. of Police, SB (Security to CM), Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Dy. Supdt. of Police, 26th A.P.Bn., Chamrasali, Mankachar, South Salmara with immediate effect.”

As per sources, a young woman had raised serious allegations against Dewri, accusing him of exploiting her under the pretext of marriage and engaging in physical relations, only to later deceive her. The woman filed a formal complaint at the Dispur Police Station, prompting an investigation into the matter.