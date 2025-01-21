Engineer Claims Guwahati's Six Mile Flyover Could Collapse, But How True Is It?

The Six Mile Flyover in Guwahati is facing imminent risk of collapse, with cracks appearing at several locations, according to renowned engineer J. N. Khataniar. The reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structure is showing signs of failure, indicating that the bridge may no longer be structurally sound.

Constructed in 2009, the flyover requires annual maintenance to ensure its safety. However, Khataniar expressed concerns that a major accident could occur at any time due to its deteriorating condition. He also pointed out that the bridge’s failing infrastructure has become a critical issue, especially with the upcoming "Advantage Assam" event, which is expected to highlight the state's progress and infrastructure development.

In addition to the Six Mile Flyover, Khataniar noted that several other flyovers in the city are reportedly in poor condition. He suggested that, given the current state of the Six Mile Flyover, the only viable solution may be to demolish and rebuild the bridge. He attributed the failures to substandard construction practices, the use of low-quality materials, and a lack of skilled engineers.

Khataniar emphasized the urgent need for immediate intervention to prevent a potential disaster and ensure public safety.

A graduate of AEC's 1977 batch, Khataniar began his career in civil engineering with ASEB in 1978. He has worked on several major construction projects across Assam, including Bijuli Bhawan in Jorhat and the ASEB Headquarters in Guwahati. In 1997, he founded his own civil engineering consultancy, SRISHTIE, offering services in soil investigation, structural design, planning, and project management throughout Northeast India. He has also contributed to numerous prestigious projects, including sports complexes across Assam and planning work for Tezpur and Dibrugarh Universities. From 2021, Khataniar has served as Senior Technical Advisor for the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), where he has been working towards improving the city's infrastructure.

