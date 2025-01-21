First Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Case Reported in Guwahati

Guwahati has reported its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), confirmed at Apollo Hospitals. The patient, a 75-year-old woman, is currently being treated in Medicine Unit 2 and is stable, recovering without the need for additional respiratory support.

However, the patient's 80-year-old husband, exhibiting similar symptoms, requires intermittent oxygen support. His sample is being tested for viral markers.

Earlier, a 10-month-old infant from Lakhimpur, Assam, was diagnosed with HMPV and treated at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

In response, Dr. Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), addressed concerns, noting that HMPV has been present in India since 2001, with a limited number of cases reported in 2011. He explained that the virus causes flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, runny nose, respiratory tract infections, and headache, and mainly affects children under five years of age.

While Dr. Sarma reassured that there is no immediate cause for alarm, he recommended seeking medical advice, wearing masks, and avoiding large gatherings, particularly for children and the elderly. He also highlighted that although precautions similar to those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic should be followed, HMPV is not as severe as COVID-19.

