Eviction Drive Sparks Chaos in Uzan Bazar’s Jahajghat Area

Tension erupted in the Jahaj ghat area of Uzan Bazar on Friday morning after the Railway Department, accompanied by Railway Police, launched an eviction drive to vacate quarters allegedly occupied without authorisation. The situation quickly turned chaotic as residents, many of whom have been living in the quarters for over three decades, strongly objected to the sudden action.

According to sources, several individuals had been residing in these railway quarters for nearly 30 to 35 years without valid approval. While railway officials claimed that eviction notices had been served around eight months ago, many occupants denied receiving any formal communication and alleged that the eviction violated a court stay order.

The affected residents had reportedly approached the High Court and secured a stay on the eviction. However, despite the directive, the railway authorities went ahead with the operation, leading to widespread panic and protest in the locality.

The incident has triggered sharp criticism and resentment among the displaced families, with many accusing the Railway Department of insensitivity and legal defiance. Tension continues to simmer in the area following the drive.

