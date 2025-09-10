Former AASU Leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah Gets Full Bail In Woman Harassment Case

After nearly a year of legal proceedings, the Gauhati High Court has granted relief to Sankor Jyoti Baruah, former general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating, blackmail, and harassment brought forward by a female student from Gauhati University. The Gauhati high Court has approved his bail, bringing an end to months of legal uncertainty.

On September 23, 2024, the Gauhati High, exercising its power under Section 482 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), granted pre-arrest bail to Sankor Jyoti Baruah in connection with Dispur P.S. Case No. 953/2024 under Sections 376(1)/323/352/506/386 and subsequently added Section 307 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, 1860. The court has now converted that relief into bail.

In the proceedings, senior advocate Satyan Sharma represented Sankor Jyoti Baruah, presenting arguments that persuaded the court to grant the full relief.

The controversy erupted after a student alleged that Sankor Jyoti Baruah deceived her with false promises of marriage, engaged in emotional and physical abuse, and issued death threats. The accusations sparked widespread discussions, with AASU taking a firm stance on addressing the matter while leaving room for Baruah’s voluntary action.

Baruah, meanwhile, has admitted to a past relationship with the student but claimed it ended six months ago. He has taken anticipatory bail in response to the legal proceedings.

Also Read: Breaking: Ex AASU Leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah Finally Arrested, 10 Sections Imposed