Raid at Former Handloom Director Kabita Deka's Residence Over Alleged Corruption

A raid was carried out at the residence of Kabita Deka, the former Director of the Handloom and Textile Department, by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) in Jalukbari.

This raid is part of an investigation into corruption allegations related to appointments made in the department during the 2019-20 period.

The investigation centres around a scam involving six positions, with claims of irregularities in the hiring process. Kabita Deka is also implicated in a land scam, further adding to the charges against her.

Reports also indicate that the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, is currently handling an active case against her. Additionally, it has been revealed that Kabita Deka owns properties on RG Baruah Road and in the Beltola area of Guwahati.

On Tuesday, the CM’s SVC filed a case related to the alleged scam. Authorities continue their crackdown on corrupt practices across the state, targeting individuals engaged in misconduct.

