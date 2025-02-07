CM's Special Vigilance Seizes Key Files in 6-Hour Raid at Assam Tourism Office

A six-hour-long operation launched by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance cell at the Assam Tourism Department’s office in Guwahati on Friday led to the seizure of numerous files.

Advertisment

As per sources, the CM’s vigilance team seized several documents and papers, including key files, which were packed into a box for further investigation. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into illegal appointments made in the tourism department during the 2010-11 fiscal year.

Reportedly, a team of 5-6 officials from the CM's Special Vigilance cell launched search operations at the tourism department's office today in search of old files and the list of candidates who were given appointments in the department.

It is alleged that over 10 appointments in the tourism department were made during that period. The appointments were done in 2010-11 when Rakibul Hussain was the tourism minister. As a result, Rakibul Hussain is facing accusations in connection with these unlawful appointments.

According to sources, the investigation began after a complaint was lodged by a government employee, leading to a probe into the illegal recruitment practices. The CM Vigilance team has now launched a questioning process for all individuals who were appointed without proper procedures.

Further, as per reports, the offcials also conducted a raid at the office of Ranoj Kumar Borkataky, Director of Tourism, Assam, searching for the recruitment files from the 2010/11. It may be mentioned that Borkataky was instructed to appear at the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell with relevant documents on Thursday. However, he reportedly failed to appear yesterday.

Notably, the matter was in the Gauhati High Court for a long time. The court also confirmed the presence of corruption in the appointment process during 2010-11. The CM's Vigilance cell has instructed the candidates whose names have been involved in the scam to submit their qualification documents for further scrutiny.