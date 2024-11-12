Assam: STF Seizes Major Heroin Haul, Arrests Two in Separate Ops

In a sweeping crackdown on the drug trade, the Assam Special Task Force (STF) has conducted two significant operations, resulting in the arrest of key suspects and the seizure of substantial quantities of contraband.

On the afternoon of November 12, 2024, the STF carried out a targeted raid in the Khanapara area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station. This raid, prompted by specific intelligence, led to the arrest of a drug peddler named Rahul Patir (23).

During the raid, authorities seized 21 vials containing suspected heroin with a total weight of 28 grams, Rs. 340 in cash, and a mobile phone.

This operation is part of Assam's concerted efforts to dismantle drug supply chains and curb trafficking in the region.

In another major operation, police and the special task force conducted a raid in No. 2 Bangalbori, Jagiroad, leading to the seizure of a significant amount of drugs.

The raid uncovered 88 containers filled with heroin and cash totalling Rs. 22,000, along with the arrest of Imrajul Haque, a suspected drug supplier. A mobile phone was also confiscated, which could provide valuable information about the drug network’s operations.