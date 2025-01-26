Subscribe

Panic Averted in Guwahati as Suspicious Bag Found Near ISBT, No Explosives Inside

This incident follows a mysterious explosion that rocked Beharbari, Guwahati, on the morning of Republic Day, causing panic among local residents.

Pratidin Time
On Sunday morning, Guwahati Police swiftly responded to an unclaimed bag found near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), triggering concerns over possible explosives during the Republic Day celebrations.

The area was immediately cordoned off for safety.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Padmanabh Baruah, said, “We received a report about an unclaimed bag near the Guwahati ISBT, which caused a brief alarm due to the suspicion of explosive materials. We quickly sanitized the area, and our anti-sabotage team conducted a thorough check. Fortunately, no suspicious materials were found inside the bag. It contained some IDs, and it is likely that someone left the bag there while going to the bathroom, as the area is close to the ISBT.”

This incident follows a mysterious explosion that rocked Beharbari, Guwahati, on the morning of Republic Day, causing panic among local residents.

The blast created significant chaos, prompting a swift police response.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, also provided a statement, saying, "An unclaimed cloth bag was discovered near the Guwahati ISBT, and a loud noise was heard from Lalmati. However, no explosives have been found at this time. The police are currently investigating the matter and suspect the involvement of a malicious group in this incident."

