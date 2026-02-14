Gauhati HC Clears Way for Maa Kamakhya Corridor Project

The Gauhati High Court has allowed the Assam government to go ahead with the proposed Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Project at Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, bringing an end to legal hurdles surrounding the redevelopment plan.

Advertisment

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL No. 12/2024) and a related writ petition challenging the project. The court said it was satisfied with the assurances given by the State government that the construction would not harm the temple structures or the sacred underground water springs.

Assurances on protection of temple and springs

During the hearing, Assam’s Advocate General informed the court that no construction would begin until all necessary clearances were obtained and detailed hydrological and geophysical studies were completed. He assured that the project would strictly follow expert recommendations to ensure that the temple’s architecture, sculptures and the holy water springs remain unaffected.

The court noted that studies had been carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati and the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, to assess possible environmental and structural impacts. Reports submitted by these institutions concluded that the project could be executed safely if the suggested safeguards were followed.

An MoU between the PWD (Building), Assam and IIT Guwahati was signed in June 2024 for conducting scientific assessments. The findings were incorporated into the structural designs of the corridor project, which have already been placed on record before the court.

Why the project was challenged

The PIL had sought a White Paper on the proposed construction, while another petition filed by Navajyoti Sarma questioned the tender process issued in November 2023. The petitioners had raised concerns that the project might violate heritage protection laws and potentially disturb religious practices at the temple premises.

They also argued that construction work could damage the sanctity of the centuries-old shrine and affect the underground natural water springs considered sacred by devotees.

Court allows project to proceed

After examining the reports and affidavits filed by the State government, the High Court observed that the structural plans have been prepared keeping expert recommendations in mind. It said there was no reason to stop the government from proceeding with the project aimed at improving facilities and access for pilgrims.

The bench reiterated the government’s assurance that the work would strictly follow the approved designs and would not, “even in the least,” affect the temples or the underground holy water springs.

While disposing of both petitions, the court granted liberty to the petitioners to revive the case if any violation or breach is noticed during the execution of the project.

The Maa Kamakhya Temple Access Corridor Project has been taken up under the PM-DEVINE scheme, with the stated objective of improving infrastructure, easing pilgrim movement and enhancing amenities around one of Assam’s most revered shrines.

Also Read: Modern Ropeway to Connect Kamakhya Railway Station with Temple