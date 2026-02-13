Guwahati: Land Mafia Uses Muscle Power to Occupy Private Property in Beltola

In a fresh case of alleged land grabbing in the city, a section of suspected land mafia has been accused of attempting to illegally claim a plot of land in Guwahati’s Beltola area.

The incident has been reported at Swastik Path in Manik Nagar under Beltola Mouza. The land in question, measuring around five kathas, reportedly belongs to Ziaur Rahman Hazarika, a resident of Nayanpur, who had purchased the property nearly 42 years ago and holds valid patta (land rights documents).

According to allegations, two individuals bearing the surname Basumatary attempted to take possession of the land using muscle power and financial influence. Within a single day, they allegedly erected a tin boundary fence and began constructing a temporary structure in an attempt to establish possession.

It has further been alleged that during the night, a group of hired miscreants arrived at the site with a JCB machine and several dumpers, dumping soil on the land in an effort to bring it under their control.

When the landowner’s family tried to intervene, Hazarika’s son was allegedly assaulted, and there was also an attempt to snatch his mobile phone.

Following the incident, the landowner lodged a complaint at Hatigaon Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police personnel visited the site at night and directed those involved to halt any ongoing illegal occupation activities.

Ziaur Rahman Hazarika has demanded strict action against the accused and sought police intervention to resolve the matter at the earliest. Police investigation into the incident is currently underway.

