Gauhati University Employee Held for Extortion from Students

The Jalukbari Police on Thursday apprehended a temporary employee of the Gauhati University for allegedly extorting money from students, sources said.

The accused person has been identified as Ankur Barman. He was reportedly apprehended from the university premises earlier today.

As per sources, Barman, who was working in the office of the Controller of Examinations, had been gathering funds from students under the pretext of offering various services.

Police have stated that he had been collecting money for an extended period.