GMC Announces Special Events to Celebrate Assam CM's Birthday

Ahead of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s birthday, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced special events to celebrate the occasion.

GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania addressed the announcement, saying, “In honour of the Chief Minister’s birthday, we have planned a series of community initiatives, including a three-day cleanliness drive to ensure a cleaner and greener Guwahati. The festivities will also focus on fostering community unity.”

The three-day program will include:

January 30 : A cleanliness drive in the markets and public toilets.

: A cleanliness drive in the markets and public toilets. January 31 : Cleaning the statues of great personalities in the city.

: Cleaning the statues of great personalities in the city. February 1 (CM’s Birthday): Religious ceremonies, along with planting trees at key locations.

“We will also join the cleaning staff for a shared meal, with a feast organized at six locations as part of the celebration,” Mrigen Sarania added.

The GMC will also tackle building-related issues by holding a special camp from February 1 to March 31, with a focus on resolving building construction complexities. "We are committed to addressing the issues faced by builders and property owners. By March 1, 197 construction permits will be granted to facilitate smoother processes,” said the mayor.

As part of its Mission Flood-Free, GMC plans to clean 306 drains and 5 rivers, including the Bharalu River. The mayor mentioned, "We are taking a strong stand to address waterlogging and ensure better drainage. A bidding process for cleaning the Bharalu River will begin within two days, and strict measures will be enforced to maintain the cleanliness of our rivers and drains."

Additionally, GMC has implemented a policy for shop owners to place blue and red bins outside their shops. "This will ensure cleanliness across the city. Any failure to comply will lead to the cancellation of permits in the future,” the mayor stated.

The GMC will also oversee the sale of vegetables in Fancy Bazar, focusing on proper parking and regulation. "We will ensure that the sale of vegetables is well-regulated, and we are committed to maintaining cleanliness in all parts of the city," said Mrigen Sarania.

