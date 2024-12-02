Guwahati Police Capture Thieves with Stolen Cigarettes

The Pan Bazar Police in Guwahati apprehended two individuals involved in stealing branded cigarettes, including popular Indian brands like Gold Flake and Classic, from a store in Hojai.

The accused, identified as Ratul Dutta from Hojai and Biswajit Guha from Bokajan, were arrested near the No. 4 Railway Gate at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.

After committing the theft in Hojai, the duo fled to Guwahati, attempting to evade capture.

Acting on specific information, Pan Bazar Police swiftly arrested them and later handed them over to Hojai Police for further investigation.