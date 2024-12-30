GMC Mayor Announces Key Infrastructure and Cleanliness Initiatives

Mrigen Sarania, Mayor of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Monday highlighted several key initiatives and ongoing projects aimed at improving the city's infrastructure and cleanliness.

In a press conference held at the GMC Conference Hall in Guwahati, Sarania discussed the ongoing House Numbering Survey being conducted across various wards in the city by GMC’s authorized service provider, Geo Vista, emphasizing that residents would not incur any charges for the survey.

He also outlined the municipal body’s ongoing efforts in the Guwahati Swachhta Abhiyan, which focuses on cleaning lanes and bye-lanes in the city while also gathering valuable feedback from citizens. The Mayor urged citizens to extend their full support for these initiatives, which are crucial for the city's performance in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Addressing environmental concerns, the Mrigen Sarania mentioned GMC's steps to tackle air pollution and clean the Bharalu River, as well as the procurement of modern equipment such as sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and EV garbage vehicles. Additionally, the Mayor stressed the importance of re-assessing properties, enabling residents to do so independently via the GMC website. He also appealed to citizens to pay their property taxes on time and renew their trade licenses, noting that the instant generation of Holding Numbers and Trade Licenses is now available on the GMC website.

The Mayor further announced significant infrastructural developments, including the construction of roads, drains, stormwater sewers, public toilets, and community halls. He also announced the functional status of around 11,000 street lights, with another 10,000 in progress. In an effort to improve markets in the city, GMC is constructing three major markets at Ganeshguri, Ulubari, and Beltola, with plans for more.

Addressing the issue of street vendors, the Mayor declared the creation of 17 designated vending zones across the city and addressed the redevelopment of the Ganeshguri Junction. He also introduced the free "Mukti Rath" mortuary van service and announced plans for urban flooding mitigation under the Mission Flood-Free initiative, which will involve cleaning approximately 400 drains and five rivers.

In a major boost to waste management, the Mayor noted that GMC had been awarded Rs 150 crore under the CITIS 2.0 Initiative and detailed the development of several key facilities, including the Swachhta Kshetra, RDF plant, Legacy Waste Disposal unit, and Faecal Sludge Waste Disposal plant, among others.

Lastly, the Mayor announced a subsidy of Rs 7,000 for existing consumers and ration card holders availing Guwahati Jal Board water connections, with forms available through the Ward Councillors.