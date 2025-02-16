GMC Intensifies Eviction Drive Across Guwahati Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0

In preparation for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launched an extensive eviction drive in various parts of the city on Saturday night.

The eviction was conducted in various places including Ganeshguri and Hatigaon, to clear street vendors and ensure cleanliness.

During the operation, unauthorized roadside shops were dismantled and several structures were removed with JCB machines. Sources informed that the drive is set to continue until Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit and the Advantage Assam event.

The eviction has had a major impact on street vendors, as GMC’s actions have disrupted their businesses. It may be mentioned that PM Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati on February 24 to attend a cultural event and mark the launch of the "Advantage Assam 2.0" industrial summit.