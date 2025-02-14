PM Modi to Visit Guwahati on Feb 24; 8,000 Artists to Perform Jhumur Dance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Guwahati on February 24 to attend a cultural event and mark the launch of the "Advantage Assam 2.0" industrial summit.

On February 24, a grand cultural celebration, "Jhumuir Binondini," will be held at Sarusajai Stadium in the presence of PM Modi. The event will feature over 8,000 artists, primarily from Assam’s tea community, performing the vibrant Jhumur dance synchronized to the rhythmic beats of the Madal. The performance aims to showcase the cultural richness of the tea community to a global audience.

The event will highlight Assam’s rich cultural traditions in the presence of PM Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Alongside the cultural festivities, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the "Advantage Assam 2.0" summit on February 25 at Khanapara. This initiative aims to enhance industrial activity, attract investments, and create employment opportunities in the state. With an estimated Rs 3 lakh crore in investments, the summit is expected to transform Assam’s industrial landscape.

CM Sarma has been actively promoting Assam's potential in sectors like semiconductors, deep technology, infrastructure, and construction through international roadshows. The summit is expected to establish Assam as an investment hub of Southeast Asia, addressing unemployment and opening doors to significant employment opportunities.

